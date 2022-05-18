Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL); (OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium-ion battery manufacturer with differentiated intellectual property that allows heightened safety and improved longevity, will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL on May 23-26, 2022.

Electrovaya's COO, Dr. Raj DasGupta is scheduled to present in person on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at 4:00 pm ET and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to attend or listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link ( https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/ ) to register for the conference. The presentation slides will also be available on the Company's website ( www.electrovaya.com ; corporate presentation).

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying the safest and longest-lasting lithium-ion batteries. Electrovaya, a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

