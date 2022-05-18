WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Notice of AGM 2022 & Publication of Annual Report 2021

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

The 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, Scotland on Wednesday 22 June 2022 at 2.00pm.

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Proxy Form 2022

The above documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting .

Voting

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a completed proxy form as soon as possible to ensure their vote is counted.

To be effective, any proxy appointment and/or voting instructions must be received by Equiniti Limited not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting, i.e. by 2.00pm on Monday, 20 June 2022.

Shareholders are recommended to submit their proxy appointment and/or voting instructions electronically, rather than by post.

To appoint a proxy and to register any voting preference online, go to www.sharevote.co.uk and enter the Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number provided on the proxy form; or if the shareholder already has a portfolio registered with the Company's registrar, Equiniti, go to www.shareview.co.uk using their usual user ID and password, and clicking on the link to vote, and following the website instructions.

The voting results from the AGM will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service and made available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting as soon as practicable following the AGM.

AGM Arrangements

Those attending the AGM will be required to follow any Company specific health and safety measures that may be in place as a result of Covid-19. Failure to follow these requirements may result in entrance being denied. These measures, if any, will be published prior to the meeting on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the AGM via our website at www.woodplc.com/agm .

A summary of questions received, and their respective answers, will be published on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting following the meeting.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the documents listed above have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary