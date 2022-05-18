BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

To: Company Announcements

Date:18 May 2022

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23



Subject: Interim Dividend



Interim Dividend

The Company today announces a quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2022 at a rate 1.0 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -9 June 2022

Record Date -10 June 2022

Payment Date -30 June 2022



Important information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745403

