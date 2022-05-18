DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers



18.05.2022 / 14:19

PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION 18.05.2022 Total Voting Rights In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 16 May 2022, its issued share capital consists of 169,291,715 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share. Total number of voting rights: 169,291,715 Company Information Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816

11-13 Boulevard de la Foire

L-1528 Luxembourg

LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403

ISIN: LU2333210958

CSSF Ref Number: E3665

Internet: www.suse.com Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer

E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com

Phone: +44 7764 471872

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) SUSE S.A. (E3665) Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) / Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 169,291,715 Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii 169,291,715 Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 169,291,715 Origin of the changeiii Share capital increase Date when the change occurred 16 May 2022 In the previous notification (optional) the total number of shares was of 169,027,117 the total number of voting rights was of 169,027,117 the total number of exercisable voting rights was of 169,027,117 ____________________________ i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate. iiFor further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349. iiiAs, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

