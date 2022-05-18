DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 16 May 2022, its issued share capital consists of 169,291,715 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 169,291,715
