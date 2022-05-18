.ORG, The Public Interest Registry: Call for Nominations: 2022 .ORG Impact Awards to Honor Mission-Driven Organizations and Changemakers

Winners of 4th annual awards eligible for prize donations up to $45,000 USD out of $105k total prize awards

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR), the people behind .ORG, today opened the nomination period for its 4th annual .ORG Impact Awards , an annual celebration that recognizes and rewards outstanding mission-driven individuals and organizations from the global .ORG Community for their positive contributions to society.

PIR's .ORG domain has powered mission-driven organizations around the globe for more than 30 years-from individual activists to social enterprises, small community groups to multinational NGOs. PIR created the .ORG Impact Awards to uplift and celebrate those within the .ORG Community who work tirelessly to create impactful change in the world. Over the past three years, the .ORG Impact Awards have recognized more than 120 outstanding .ORGs across more than 40 countries, with prize donations totaling $220,000.

"The .ORG Impact Awards celebrate and recognize inspiring changemakers in the .ORG Community and their relentless commitment to making the world a better place," said Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry. "No problem is too big for the mission-driven organizations that make up our .ORG Community. We're honored to empower the passionate, determined individuals, and organizations that never stop striving to create positive change in the communities they serve. The Awards are an important part of our broader efforts to provide helpful resources, shine a light on innovative changemakers, and build a collaborative community of mission-driven leaders."

Submissions are open from May 18 to June 29, 2022 and will be judged by a panel of leaders in the Internet, non-profit, and marketing sectors. All nominees must be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain name.

The categories for the 2022 awards are :

Health and Healing

Quality Education for All

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Environmental Stewardship

Hunger and Poverty

Community Building

Rising Star

.ORG of the Year

The top five entries per category will be named as finalists on September 20, 2022, and will be eligible to win the .ORG of the Year award. Winners will be announced on November 15, 2022.

The winner of the .ORG of the Year award will receive a donation of $35,000 USD while the other category winners will receive $10,000 USD each. Winning organizations have the flexibility to use award funds however they see fit in order to advance their missions. All finalists will also receive a free digital toolkit to help promote their accomplishment on social media.

To nominate an organization or individual for a .ORG Impact Award, visit www.orgimpactawards.org .

2021 Awards

In 2021, over 600 organizations from 40 countries around the world submitted entries. The winner of the 2021 .ORG Impact Awards .ORG of the Year was ADES , a Madagascar-based organization that takes a holistic approach to sustainability: by fighting climate change and poverty at the same time. ADES produces climate-friendly solar cookers and energy-saving stoves that protect the climate, increase biodiversity, and also trains and employs the local population to provide a path out of poverty.

"The award has helped us to raise international awareness to the situation in Madagascar and to our commitment to people, nature, and climate," said Herbert Blaser, President of the ADES Association, "The award confirms our efforts to achieve our goals with sustainable and holistic activities. It is a big thank you to our Madegassian team, which is committed with heart and soul."

Other 2021 award-winners include: Good Sports ; MAIA ; Esther Ajari , founder of The TriHealthon ; and more.

About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10.6 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for two decades with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

