Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Coloplast Finance B.V. - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following corporate bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 19 May 2022: Udsteder / issuer Coloplast Coloplast Coloplast Finance B.V. Finance B.V. Finance B.V. Første dato for handel / 19-05-2022 19-05-2022 19-05-2022 First day of trading ISIN XS2481287394 XS2481287808 XS2481288525 Instrument name/ticker COLOCB1 COLOCB2 COLOCB3 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, EUR EUR EUR issuance Cirkulerende mængde/Volume 650.000.000 850.000.000 700.000.000 circulating Årlig nominel rente / Nominal Euribor 3month 2,25 2,75 interest rate + 75bp Udløbsdato / Maturity date 19-05-2024 19-05-2027 19-05-2030 Terminer pr. år / Payments 1 1 1 per year For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66