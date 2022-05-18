Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
WKN: A1KAGC ISIN: DK0060448595 Ticker-Symbol: CBHD 
Tradegate
18.05.22
15:50 Uhr
115,35 Euro
-1,80
-1,54 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,45115,6516:33
115,35115,4516:31
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2022 | 15:05
65 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Coloplast Finance B.V. - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following corporate bonds for trading and
official listing with effect from 19 May 2022: 



Udsteder / issuer       Coloplast    Coloplast    Coloplast   
                Finance B.V.   Finance B.V.   Finance B.V. 
Første dato for handel /    19-05-2022    19-05-2022    19-05-2022   
 First day of trading                              
ISIN              XS2481287394   XS2481287808   XS2481288525  
Instrument name/ticker     COLOCB1     COLOCB2     COLOCB3    
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, EUR       EUR       EUR      
 issuance                                    
Cirkulerende mængde/Volume   650.000.000   850.000.000   700.000.000  
 circulating                                  
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal Euribor 3month  2,25       2,75      
 interest rate         + 75bp                     
Udløbsdato / Maturity date   19-05-2024    19-05-2027    19-05-2030   
Terminer pr. år / Payments   1        1        1       
 per year                                    



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
