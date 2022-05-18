ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, opens Packaging Innovations 2022 at stand G60 with an emphasis on their European ProActive Sustainability flexible packaging portfolio and digital print capabilities.

ProAmpac has increased their manufacturing footprint in the UK and Ireland over that last 16 months to include industry leaders such as legacy Rapid Action Packaging; IG Industries, Brayford Plastics; Ultimate Packaging; Euroflex; Irish Flexibles and Fispak.

"As a recognized leader in collaborative innovation and flexible packaging, ProAmpac has expanded our United Kingdom and Ireland geographic footprint. We are thrilled to invite show attendees to learn more about our award-winning sustainable packaging solutions, including options for the fresh food to-go market, and expanded capabilities portfolio to support continuous innovation," said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

ProActive Sustainability

ProAmpac offers sustainable flexible packaging in four product groups:

ProActive Recyclable is flexible packaging designed for polyethylene, polypropylene and paper recycling streams and includes mono-material packaging solutions designed for the future of advanced recycling.

ProActive PCR incorporates post-consumer recycled (PCR) content to the package to meet UK Plastics Packaging Tax exemptions and brand sustainability goals.

ProActive Renewable is packaging that incorporates bio-based resins.

ProActive Compostable packaging that degrades in a biologically active compost environment.

Our ProActive Sustainability suite supports a variety of market needs, including specialized structures that are optimized for the Fresh Food To-Go market.

Fresh Food To-Go

From deli sandwiches to hot wraps, ProAmpac's fresh food to-go suite of products is designed for sustainability and built for performance. With a deep understanding of retailers' commitments to sustainable packaging, ProAmpac strives to remove avoidable packaging and use the least amount of materials possible to reduce weight.

ProAmpac's innovative fibre-based packaging is from sustainable certified forests and is widely recyclable in paper streams. Packaging range includes Sandwich Packs; HandRaps; SoftPacks and Trays. Also on display at the show will be RecycAll Freshpack, ProAmpac's award winning all-fibre sandwich skillet.

Digital Print

In addition, ProAmpac will showcase their in-house digital print expertise. Ideal for short print runs with low minimum order quantities, digital printing enables the launch of new products, facilitates limited edition print runs, and allows customers to print elaborate and intricate designs. As packaging volumes increase, ProAmpac can convert brand art from digital to high-definition flexographic printing.

Digital printing represents only the latest addition to ProAmpac's deep capabilities portfolio. As a brand, ProAmpac can also supply customers in the UK and Europe with capabilities such as high-definition flexographic printing, lidding and film converting, Modified Atmosphere (MAP) packaging, high-speed wicket bag production, bag and pouch converting, and more.

Visit ProAmpac at Packaging Innovations, Birmingham, UK stand G60 25-26 May 2022. Contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit ProAmpac.com to learn how ProAmpac can help you meet your sustainable packaging goals.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

