Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Lang & Schwarz
18.05.22
07:00 Uhr
12,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
18.05.2022 | 15:31
18.05.2022 | 15:31
PAO Severstal: Severstal obtains permission to maintain its GDR program

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Severstal obtains permission to maintain its GDR program 18-May-2022 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Severstal obtains permission to maintain its GDR program

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) ("Severstal") announces that the Russian Government Commission on Control of Foreign Investment has granted the Company permission to maintain the circulation of its global depository receipts (GDRs) at stock exchanges outside of Russia for an unlimited period of time.

The rights of GDR holders, including the right to vote, to receive dividends and to convert their GRDs into common shares of the Company, will continue to be determined in accordance with applicable law and relevant depositary agreements.

Severstal's GDRs are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Their trading is currently suspended by the London Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining company, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's production facilities are located in Russia. Severstal is listed on MOEX (CHMF) and on the LSE (SVST). Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  162638 
EQS News ID:  1355849 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2022 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
