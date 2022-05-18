DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal obtains permission to maintain its GDR program

Severstal obtains permission to maintain its GDR program

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) ("Severstal") announces that the Russian Government Commission on Control of Foreign Investment has granted the Company permission to maintain the circulation of its global depository receipts (GDRs) at stock exchanges outside of Russia for an unlimited period of time.

The rights of GDR holders, including the right to vote, to receive dividends and to convert their GRDs into common shares of the Company, will continue to be determined in accordance with applicable law and relevant depositary agreements.

Severstal's GDRs are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Their trading is currently suspended by the London Stock Exchange.

