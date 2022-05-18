Global IoT leaders to convene at IoT Community's nineteenth IoT Slam first independent live event since the pandemic

Event will set use-case based best practices, guidance and share lessons learned across enterprise and industrial AIoT

The Internet of Things Community (IoT Community), the world's first to market, longest standing and largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the exclusive agenda for the IoT Slam Live 2022 conference, hosted at the SAS global headquarters, Cary, North Carolina, USA and broadcast online on June 22-23.

The event marks the IoT Community's nineteenth international IoT Slam branded conference it's first independent in-person event since 2019, and provides the global IoT ecosystem with a unique opportunity to learn from expert innovative practitioners, about the "best of the best" use-cases and best practices for enterprises designing, developing, and shaping the future of the enterprise and industrial IoT landscape.

The IoT Slam Live 2022 conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including: event hosts SAS, HPE, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, ClearBlade Inc, CBT, Cisco, Oracle, Intertrust, SoftServe, Inmarsat, Link Labs, Red Hat, Phoenix Contact, and Synadia, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community. They will be discussing and demonstrating business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee in-person IoT conference. There will also be an exhibit showcase featuring IoT Community corporate members for attendees to see real-world IoT offerings.

The IoT Slam Live 2022 Speaker Lineup includes

Aaron Allsbrook, Founder CTO, ClearBlade

Alice McClure, Director, Product Marketing, SAS

Amanda Healy, Head of IoT Global Demand Generation, Awareness, Marketing Operations, Cisco

Bob Proctor, Co-founder and CEO, Link Labs

Bryan Dubois, Director, Industrial AI, RoviSys

David Maher EVP and CTO, Intertrust

Diana Rothfuss, Global Marketing Lead for Fraud and Financial Crimes, SAS

Dr. Adam T. Drobot, Chairman of the Board, OpenTechWorks

Dr. Divya Gupta, Senior Solutions Architect, Global IoT Division, SAS Chair of MCIoTCoE

Tom Bradicich, PhD, VP Hewlett Packard Fellow Global Head, IoT and Edge Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Chairman of IoT Community Advisory Board

Eric Abbott, Adjunct Faculty, School of Professional Studies, Northwestern University

Francis Chow,VP GM, In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge, Red Hat

George Young, Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technologist, CBT

Gul Ege Senior Director IoT R&D, SAS

Guy Merritt, VP of Solutions and Consulting, SoftServe

Ivan Oliveira Surface Research Science Leader, Amazon Transportation Services

Jason Mann Vice President of Internet of Things (IoT), SAS

Jason Shepherd, VP of Ecosystem, ZEDEDA

Jennifer Halstead, Chief Financial Officer, Link Labs

Jerry Williams, Chief Environmental Officer, SAS

Josh Becker, Senior Global Director and Head of IoT Commercial, SAS

Julian Durand, Vice President, Product Management and Chief Information Security Officer, Intertrust

Julie Bushell President of Paige Wireless and Director of Paige Precision Agriculture

Jasen Thacker Regional Business Development Manager, Link Labs

Kelly Ireland Founder, CEO and CTO, CBT, Vice-Chair of the WIoTCoE

Kirsten Walker Chief Of Staff, Azure IoT Engineering, Microsoft

Leonard Mygatt Director Engineering Solutions, MAG Aerospace

Mike Isbill LM Fellow Specializing in Data Analytics, Lockheed Martin

Dr Mark Wolff, Advisory Industry Consultant Chief Health Analytics Strategist Global IoT Division, SAS

Michael Cavaretta, Analytics Executive, Ford Motor Company

Michele Null Co-Chair of the IoT Community's WioTCoE, Principal Product Marketing Leader, Ansible Automation, Red Hat

Nicole Raimundo, CIO, Town of Cary

Patrick Hawthorn, Global Business Development, Industrial IoT, SAS

Paul Venditti, Principal Industry Consultant, IoT, SAS

Pooja Dewan Vice President and Chief Data Analytics Officer, Otis

Richa Daga, Software Engineer, Cisco

Richard Lansdowne, Senior Director, Semtech

Scott England-Sullivan North American Chief of Edge Technology, Red Hat

Sam Coyne Director of Artificial Intelligence,Georgia-Pacific

Steve Burgess Principal Digital and Analytics Lead Defence and Security, SAS

Tania Elliott, Chief Medical Officer, Virtual Care, Ascension

Tyson Echentile, Global manager for IoT partner and business development, SAS

Vivek Bhargava, Product Marketing, IoT Networks, Cisco

IoT Slam Live 2022, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and practitioners from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector government IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community said, "We are thrilled to unveil another exclusive and world class line-up of IoT thought leaders and practitioners at the IoT Slam Live 2022 conference. We are grateful to SAS for allowing us to host this one of a kind event at it's global headquarters, extending every courtesy to ensure that event attendees have an amazing experience. I invite members, partners, and anyone who wants to engage, to join us at this fascinating hybrid format event on June 22 -23, to interact in the discussion and gain a fresh perspective on real-world industry best practices."

The full IoT Slam Live 2022 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2022-agenda/

We are pleased to deliver another first-class agenda, for our nineteenth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences", said Dr Tom Bradicich, IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As a leading global IoT thought leadership community, we're now engaging 30,000+ business leaders, addressing diverse challenges and advancing the IoT and edge industries. Our attendees will see many real-world use cases and keen insights from industry leaders, which will inspire ways to improve their business and societal outcomes. And, many thanks to SAS for their generous hospitality as the host of this event.

"Hosting the June IoT Slam at SAS' sustainable campus in Cary, NC, presents an opportunity for all the members of The IoT Community to gather and share how they're benefiting from the power of IoT across industries and as part of an ecosystem that spans from edge to cloud," said Bill Roberts, Senior Director in SAS' IoT Division. "It's an honor to welcome this prestigious organization and its many members and followers to SAS headquarters. The conference program is world class incorporating experts from across SAS' IoT ecosystem. We invite enterprise and industrial practitioners to join us in-person or virtually to enjoy this bespoke event focused on leading-edge industrial and enterprise AIoT thought leadership and best practices."

About IoT Slam Live 2022

IoT Slam Live 2022 is the Internet of Things Community's nineteenth international IoT Slam conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Slam Live 2022 takes place June 22 23 2022, in North Carolina and broadcast live Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam Live delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 30,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net.

