Tecnotree, a technology supplier from Espoo, is awarded "Change-maker of the year". The company has been instrumental in delivering European-Finnish Innovation for driving growth in emerging markets, its 5G ready digital products and solutions have gained acceptance across the globe in Europe, Latam, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions and are critical in providing the Telecom Sector and its customers with advanced digital capabilities access essential digital services across the globe in the spheres of healthcare, education, and payment services.

"Change and transformation are the very essence of our business. Over the last decade, we transformed our company internally to an 'agile-first' culture that helps our employees continuously innovate and deliver world-class digital software to our customers and their customers thus connecting and enabling sustainable and equitable growth and economic impact across value chains. This transformation internally within the company has also given good returns to our shareowners over the last few years in terms of share-owner equity and EPS." Said Padma Ravichander, CEO Tecnotree OYJ, ESPOO.

She further commented, "Our vision is to 'empower digitally connected communities and bring about sustainable and inclusive development to our customers through our digital platform, software and services. The core of our offering is to enable the extension of essential connectivity service offerings with European Finnish innovation. We are proud to say that our digital products have gained acceptance across a variety of emerging markets which is testament to our One-Tecnotree approach enabling essential services, beyond voice and data connectivity to other digital experiences in the area of health, education, financial inclusion and economic equality and employment for a free and fair growth experience in these markets, thus reducing the cultural and economic divide."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is the only full-stack digital business management solution provider for digital service providers, with over 40 years of deep domain knowledge, proven delivery, and transformation capability across the globe. Our open-source technology-based agile products and solutions comprise the full range (order-to-cash) of business process and subscription management for telecom and other digital service providers with a pre-integrated B2B2X partner ecosystem across gaming, heath, education, OTT and more. Tecnotree products, platforms and partners support emerging ecosystems of over 1 Billion subscribers across 70+ countries. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.

