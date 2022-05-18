Mobile OptiX's Caregiver Program Benefits from Generous Modern Optical International Eyewear Donation

The value-oriented eyewear company joins Mobile OptiX in celebrating Healthy Vision Month with its donation of glasses for LTC caregivers

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / The eye health of caregivers is just as important as the patients for whom they care. That is why Mobile OptiX, an innovative startup that's revolutionizing access to high quality eye care with its state-of-the-art mobile vision practice, launched its Caregiver Program to provide caregivers and their families with low-cost eye examinations and glasses. Now, during Healthy Vision Month, Mobile OptiX is pleased to announce that Modern Optical International is supporting the program's launch by donating up to 1,000 pairs of its high-quality, fashionable frames.

The Caregiver Program has been extended to long-term care (LTC) caregivers - nurses, certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and medical assistants (MAs) - as well as their families. It provides a comprehensive eye exam and affordable prescription eyewear. Mobile OptiX, which offers a full spectrum of optometry and ophthalmology services and treatments, brings highly qualified eye care professionals and advanced diagnostic technologies directly to LTC communities throughout the Tampa Bay, Greater Orlando, and Jacksonville Florida markets with its self-contained mobile clinics.

"LTC residents depend upon caregivers to support their daily activities and overall health and well-being. Yet those same caregivers often lack the time or resources to tend to their own health needs, including vision health. We are changing that dynamic with our Caregiver Program," said Rob Cash, CEO, Mobile OptiX. "The program ensures LTC caregivers have access to the same high-quality eye care as the residents to whom they tend tirelessly. Now, thanks to the generosity of Modern Optical International, we can also make sure they can find the perfect eyeglasses to fit their tastes, style, and needs."

Adds Modern Optical President and CEO Ken Weissman: "At Modern Optical, we encourage a culture of giving for optical-related causes, so it was natural for us to accept Mobile OptiX's invitation to join them in ensuring these valuable members of the LTC care team have access to the quality eye care and eyewear they deserve. The Caregiver Program ensures that caregivers never have to sacrifice their vision health and we're proud Modern Optical eyewear is part of the solution."

Mobile OptiX is eye care in motion. It features a fully equipped vision care practice on wheels that provides a full scope of adult and geriatric eye care services. These include ophthalmic treatment of some ocular diseases, prescription eyewear, and appropriate referrals for additional care as needed.

For more information on the Mobile OptiX Caregiver Program, call 813-708-1289 or email info@mobile-optix.com.

About Mobile OptiX

Tampa-based Mobile OptiX optimizes high quality ophthalmology and optometry services through its cutting-edge mobile practice equipped with advanced diagnostic technologies and state-of-the-art equipment. It focuses on delivering the best eye care using the most advanced technologies directly to patients who need it most, including those in long-term care communities, enterprise corporations, medical facilities and other healthcare organizations, and wellness events. For more information, visit www.mobile-optix.com.

About Modern Optical International

Based in suburban Chicago, Modern Optical International is a family-owned business that was founded in 1974 and has evolved into an industry leader in value-oriented eyewear. It offers quality products for adults, teens, and children to eyecare professionals throughout the U.S. and worldwide. Its 17 eyewear collections represent more than 1,100 styles, ensuring an attractive, perfectly fitting frame to complement anyone's unique style.

