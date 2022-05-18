- (PLX AI) - Orphazyme plans to present the proposal to Danish High Court and all known creditors and will be voted on at a meeting on 30 May.
- • Orphazyme: if restructuring proposal is adopted by the creditors and affirmed by the Court, the restructuring proceedings will be closed by completing the transfer of the Assets to KemPharm Denmark A/S, and Orphazyme will pay its debts to the creditors in accordance with the Restructuring Proposal
- • Co. says if proposal is not adopted and affirmed, the restructuring proceedings will automatically cease and bankruptcy proceedings will be initiated against Orphazyme
