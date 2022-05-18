Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2022 | 17:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Sampo (161/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sampo Plc (Sampo) held today, May 18, 2022,
approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 2.00 per share in addition to an
ordinary dividend of EUR 2.10 per share. The Ex-date is May 19, 2022. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and
gross return forwards in Sampo (SAMAS3) because there were no open positions. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069716
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
