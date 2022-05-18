Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral implants, informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting of May 17, 2022 was unable to validly deliberate in the absence of a quorum, and another AGM will therefore be convened on June 9, 2022 at 2 pm Paris time at the Company's headquarters (Allée F. Magendie Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu 33650 Martillac France).

Shareholders are today notified that an Annual General Meeting on the second call will be held on Thursday June 9, 2022 at 2 pm CEST. Under the same participation arrangements as those indicated in the press release published by the Company on April 29, 2022, the Annual General Meeting of June 9 will be held at Implanet's head offices, with the same agenda. A notice of second call will be published on May 27, 2022 in the BALO French legal announcements journal and JAL legal notices journal.

The participation of Implanet's shareholders is crucial

to achieving the required quorum for this AGM to be held

and the Company's resolutions to be voted on

The votes of shareholders who voted by post or online for the Annual General Meeting on the first call will remain valid and be counted for the Annual General Meeting on the second call.

Any shareholders who have not voted thus far are invited to vote as follows:

Online voting is available and should be prioritized. In this respect, the Company informs its shareholders that the VOTACCESS secure voting platform will be open from May 27, 2022. Procedures are detailed in the practical guide, which is available on the Company's website.



If your financial intermediary (your bank) subscribes to this VOTACCES platform, you can access it with your usual username and password via your share management web interface. Please note that you will no longer be able to log in to the platform from 3 pm CEST on June 8, 2022.



To avoid possible congestion on the VOTACCES website and given how important your vote is, the Company recommends that shareholders do not wait until the eve of the Annual General Meeting to enter their voting instructions.

You can also vote by post by sending in your signed and completed postal ballot form (subject to the proper operation of postal services), in accordance with the terms indicated in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on May 27, 2022.

Lastly, you can also attend the Annual General Meeting in person.

All of the documents pertaining to this AGM are available to shareholders on the Company's website. Shareholders may email the Investor Relations team at implanet@newcap.eu if they have any questions regarding the voting procedures.

Upcoming financial events:

- H1 2022 revenue, July 11, 2022, after market

- H1 2022 results, September 20, 2022, after market

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 39 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €6.1 million in 2021. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

The Company would like to remind readers that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tel.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Nicolas Fossiez

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

implanet@newcap.eu