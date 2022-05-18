Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem, a leading player in bio-based chemicals (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), announced that the Annual Shareholder's Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 4:30pm, at the Radison Blu Hotel, 63 rue Lucien Faure, Dock G6, 33 300 Bordeaux.

All documents for the Shareholder's Meeting are available on the Company's website, in the Shareholders' Meeting section.

To exercise their vote, shareholders may, in accordance with the procedures described in the prior notice published in the BALO on April 29, 2022:

attend the Annual Shareholder's Meeting in person;

vote by mail;

give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person of their choice.

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (cosmetics, food and beverages, construction, public hygiene, etc.). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved a revenue of €46 million and an EBITDA margin close to 20% in 2021. The Group has almost 170 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN: FR00140069V2 ALKEM)

www.groupeberkem.com

