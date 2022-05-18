Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, May 18
Capita plc
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a) Name
|Aimie Chapple
|2 Reason for the notification
|a) Position/status
|CEO - Capita Experience
|b) Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a) Name
|Capita plc
|b) LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
|Identification code
|GB00B23K0M20
|b) Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance
|c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
|244,335
|Sale of Shares
|£0.236400
|118,128
|Retention of Shares
|£nil
|126,207
|d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
Acquisition of share on exercise of options
Sale of shares
Retention of shares
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£nil
£0.236400
|244,335
118,128
£nil
126,207
|e) Date of transaction
16 May 2022
|f) Place of transaction
|Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
London Stock Exchange
