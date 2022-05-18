Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Aimie Chapple

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CEO - Capita Experience

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil 244,335

Sale of Shares £0.236400 118,128

Retention of Shares £nil 126,207

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



Acquisition of share on exercise of options



Sale of shares



Retention of shares Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil





£0.236400 244,335





118,128



£nil

126,207

e) Date of transaction

16 May 2022