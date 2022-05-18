Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
18.05.22
12:34 Uhr
0,282 Euro
-0,006
-2,08 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2720,28018:08
0,2740,27818:07
PR Newswire
18.05.2022 | 17:46
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 18

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) NameAimie Chapple
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO - Capita Experience
b) Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCapita plc
b) LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification codeGB00B23K0M20
b) Nature of the transactionExercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of optionsPrice(s)Volume(s)
£nil244,335
Sale of Shares£0.236400118,128
Retention of Shares£nil126,207
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

Acquisition of share on exercise of options

Sale of shares

Retention of shares		Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil


£0.236400		244,335


118,128

£nil
126,207
e) Date of transaction
16 May 2022
f) Place of transactionOutside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
London Stock Exchange
CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.