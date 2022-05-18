Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, informs shareholders that the Board of Directors intends to propose the appointment of a new independent director in its Combined General Meeting on 22 June 2022.

Since 2019, Korian has been engaged in substantive work around its "In Caring Hands" corporate project, which is reflected in its ESG commitments for 2019-2023.

In this context, the Board of Directors has set up four specialized Committees whose work is closely coordinated. Convinced that ethics, quality of care and ESG issues are consubstantial with the company's mission, the Board of Directors wanted to further strengthen its expertise in these areas.

As a result, on the recommendation of the Compensation and Appointments Committee, the Board of Directors decided to put the appointment of Philippe Lévêque, former Managing Director of CARE France, as a independent director to a shareholder vote in its General Meeting on 22 June 2022.

Jean-Pierre Duprieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Philippe Lévêque has spent more than 20 years as Managing Director of the French branch of international humanitarian NGO CARE. Having held a diverse array of roles across multiple disciplines, and with his extensive international experience, he will complement the Board's existing skills very well. As part of Korian's Ethics, Quality and CSR Committee in particular, he will be able to share his knowledge of the sector, his expertise in implementing quality processes and his experience in co-ordinating initiatives involving various stakeholders, including foundations and public health organisations. Finally, his experience as a member of stakeholder committees within French industrial companies will be a valuable asset as we work towards becoming a "société mission" (mission-led company) in 2023."

If shareholders approve Mr Lévêque's appointment in the Combined General Meeting of 22 June 2022, the Board of Directors will have 13 members, including seven independent members from the medical, charity, education and finance sectors, along with two directors representing employees.

PHILIPPE LEVEQUE'S BIOGRAPHY

After graduating from French business school HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales), Philippe Lévêque started his career at IBM in 1984, where he worked in sales and marketing. In 1989, he was appointed Head of Marketing at Systar, a role he held until 1993. After spending a year in Africa, he became a volunteer for Médecins du Monde in 1993, before becoming its Development Director in 1994 and then Deputy Executive Director in 1998. During his time with Médecins du Monde, he held various roles in France and abroad. In 2000, he became Managing Director of CARE France, one of the world's largest humanitarian aid networks, where he led numerous projects to combat extreme poverty, pursue sustainability, fight climate issues, protect the rights of children and women and respond to all humanitarian emergencies. He remained as CARE France's Managing Director until his retirement in 2022.

Philippe Lévêque currently sits on the Board of Directors of Fondation Ensemble (Pierre et Vacances) and on the ESG Committee of investment fund IPDEV 2. He has also been a member of the Stakeholder Committees of Lafarge, Veolia and EDF, and a member of the Engagement Committees of Fondation Financière de l'Échiquier and Fondation Cojean. He regularly speaks at conferences in Europe, Asia and the United States.

Forthcoming events:

22 June 2022 Combined General Meeting of Shareholders

28 July 2022 First half 2022 revenue and results

