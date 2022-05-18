This year a record number of manufacturers had one or more model types that were Top Performers in every reliability test - and six of these model types were also Top Performers in energy yield performance.The 2022 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published today by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), names 122 models of PV modules from 25 manufacturers as Top Performers in PVEL's testing. PVEL is the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar and energy storage industry. Launched in 2014 and now in its 8th Edition, the Scorecard summarizes results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program ...

