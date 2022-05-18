Medacta Group SA
Medacta opens new offices in Rancate, Switzerland
"I recall with affection the first day of Medacta in 1999. Medacta was born and keeps growing in Ticino, where we plan further local investments in the future as well. Today's event marks another date to highlight in the evolution of our company's growth, locally and globally" says Dr. Alberto Siccardi, President of the Board of Directors of Medacta.
The project includes two major expansions at both locations in Ticino. In Castel San Pietro, the production area will be expanded by about 5,300 square meters, bringing the total area to 15,300 square meters, with an increase of more than 50 percent in total area. The current 12,000 square meters in Rancate will be further expanded with a new area of about 9,500 square meters, dedicated to both offices and production, with an increase of almost 80% in operational space. In total, Medacta plants in Ticino are foreseen to cover more than 36'800 square meters.
Medacta will continue to promote and expand on sustainable mobility initiatives with the aim of significantly contributing to the reduction of traffic generation. After successfully introducing in 2014 local employee carpooling, Medacta is also providing support to the use of public transportation and micro mobility solutions.
Medacta also sponsors social and humanitarian initiatives locally and globally through the Medacta for Life Foundation. Local initiatives are primarily focused on future generations and families in need.
"Over the past twenty years, Medacta has made significant progress contributing to the advancement of healthcare and patients who, like me, needed orthopedic surgery to be able to get back to a safe and active lifestyle. I'm proud to see Medacta thrive under my family's leadership," concludes Dr. Alberto Siccardi.
About Medacta
