Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 Ticker-Symbol: 2X1 
Tradegate
18.05.22
17:40 Uhr
17,000 Euro
+0,260
+1,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,62016,96019:00
16,62017,00017:41
ACCESSWIRE
18.05.2022 | 18:32
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABIVAX: Abivax Announces Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 9, 2022, and the Availability of the Preparatory Documents

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.

The Shareholders' Meeting documents and information and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders under the terms and conditions specified by current French regulations, and are available on the Company's website . All documents are exclusively available in French.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95

Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

SOURCE: ABIVAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701897/Abivax-Announces-Annual-Ordinary-and-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-on-June-9-2022-and-the-Availability-of-the-Preparatory-Documents

ABIVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.