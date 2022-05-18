ABIVAX: Abivax Announces Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 9, 2022, and the Availability of the Preparatory Documents

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.

The Shareholders' Meeting documents and information and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders under the terms and conditions specified by current French regulations, and are available on the Company's website . All documents are exclusively available in French.

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela-Reid

lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France

Primatice

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

+33 6 78 12 97 95

Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646 770 8858

SOURCE: ABIVAX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701897/Abivax-Announces-Annual-Ordinary-and-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-on-June-9-2022-and-the-Availability-of-the-Preparatory-Documents