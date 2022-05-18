Regulatory News:

The Annual Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and was broadcasted on the company's website where a replay will also be available.

The quorum was established at 93.31%.

All of the resolutions proposed by the Managers were approved, including the resolutions regarding the approval of the 2021 annual and consolidated financial statements, and the distribution of a dividend in the amount of €1.00 per share, which includes a €0.60 reference dividend and a €0.40 special dividend. The ex-date has been set for 20 May 2022, and the payment will take place on 24 May 2022.

This General Meeting was an opportunity for the Management team to review Tikehau Capital's activities and results for the financial year 2021 and share perspectives on the Group's growth ambitions.

In 2021, Tikehau Capital reaped the benefits of its differentiating business model and delivered strong financial results in 2021 across its businesses: The Group's asset management business delivered robust growth on all fronts from assets under management to revenue while further improving its profitability. Tikehau Capital's investment portfolio returns increased sharply during the year thanks to an active and relevant portfolio rotation as well as the strong ramp-up from the investments made by the Group in its own funds.



In the medium-term, Tikehau Capital set the ambition to materially accelerate its expansion and aims to: Reach more than €65bn of AuM for its asset management business by 2026, thus doubling the size of its AuM, Generate more than €250m of Fee-Related Earnings by 2026, a 2.6x progression vs 2021, Drive its return on equity to mid-teens level by 2026.



To achieve these new targets, released during its Capital Markets Day, which took place on 22 March 2022, the firm will continue to scale its investment strategies, driving strong operating leverage going forward, while continuing to leverage its compounding balance sheet, which is on track to generate growing and increasingly predictable returns.

The detailed results of votes will be published on the Company's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com/ (section: Shareholders General Meetings Annual Shareholders Meeting 18 May 2022).

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €35.5 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2022). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society.

Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.0 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 723 employees (at 31 March 2022) across its 13 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

