Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: End of voluntary tender 18-May-2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: End of voluntary tender

DATE: May 18, 2022

Re: Public disclosures dated November 15, 2021, November 18, 2021, March 31, 2022, April 1, 2022, April 25, 2022, April 28, 2022, April 29, 2022.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. ("BBVA"), has informed Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. ("Garanti BBVA") of the following:

The voluntary tender offer process launched by BBVA for the entire share capital of Garanti BBVA ("VTO") and approved by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey in accordance with the Communiqué on Takeover Bids (Pay Alim Teklifi Tebligi) no. II-26.1 on March 31, 2022, in their letter numbered E-29833736-110.05.05-19391 and dated March 31, 2022 ended as of today, May 18, 2022, in accordance with our disclosures mentioned above.

During the VTO process, BBVA acquired shares of Garanti BBVA with a total nominal value of TRY 1,517,195,890.189, which corresponds to 36.12% of Garanti BBVA's total share capital. The total consideration paid by BBVA for such shares is TRY 22,757,938,352.85.

As a result of the VTO, as of the date of this disclosure, the total share capital of Garanti BBVA owned by BBVA reached 85.97%. For further information regarding Garanti BBVA's shareholding structure, please refer to the disclosure published by Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S. on the Public Disclosure Platform.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

