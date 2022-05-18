Regulatory News:

Korian (the "Company") (Paris:KORI), the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people, informs its shareholders that a Combined General Meeting (the "General Meeting") of the Company will take place on Wednesday 22 June 2022 at 02:00 PM CET at COMET BOURSE located 35, rue Saint-Marc 75002 Paris.

The prior notice of the General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°59 on 18 May 2022.

The information regarding the General Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be found on the Company's website www.korian.com in the "Investors" section, under "Shareholders", "General Assembly" and then "2022".

The documents and the information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code can be sent to the shareholders upon request to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9 (centralising institution appointed by Korian).

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents (including Universal Registration Document) at the Company's registered office located at 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 during the 15 days preceding the holding of the General Meeting.

Next events:

22 June 2022 Combined General Meeting

28 July 2022 Half-year 2022 Revenue and Results

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services Group for elderly and fragile people.

www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

