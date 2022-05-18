Expanded collaboration with AWS enables site reliability engineers (SREs), architects and DevOps teams to quickly deploy StackState on AWS to find and fix performance and stability problems

StackState, the only topology-powered observability company, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The company also unveiled its unique StackState observability solution on the AWS Marketplace.

By working more closely with AWS through its higher-tier partnership programs, StackState makes it easier for mutual customers to find, purchase and deploy an observability solution optimized for today's dynamic, cloud-based environments. Using StackState's unique time-traveling topology capabilities, customers can unlock the insights that are buried in volumes of telemetry data and obscured by symptom-focused alerts to:

Understand exactly what happened in their environments at any point in time

Find the root cause of performance problems

See downstream impact of environmental changes

Use advanced anomaly detection to prevent problems from ever occurring

AWS ISV Accelerate is a co-sell program for AWS partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, dedicated to the global business development of AWS partners. StackState's onboarding into the AWS ISV Accelerate program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS sales team enables StackState to provide even better outcomes to AWS customers, since AWS ISV Accelerate partners and the AWS team work together.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, entitle, provision and govern third-party software. IT teams can activate deep observability into their environment in just a few clicks, with assurance that StackState is well-integrated, fully tested and meets AWS standards for security. Teams can self-service-activate StackState through the AWS Marketplace and auto-discover their complete AWS environments in minutes, including topology, logs, metrics, traces and events. For more information on StackState's integration with AWS, visit StackState's documentation site.

"The rapid rate of change in cloud environments like AWS can cause performance and stability issues that are hard to analyze and fix quickly," said Toffer Winslow, CEO, StackState. "That's why we are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS to make our unique topology-powered observability solution easily available to our joint customers. If a service fails to perform as expected, SREs and DevOps teams can rely on StackState's time-traveling topology capabilities to "rewind the movie" of their environments. They can understand exactly what changed and see how that change affected the rest of the system. Modern platform teams need this level of insight to deliver the results their business counterparts expect."

About StackState

StackState, the only topology-powered observability company, delivers a new and essential capability for managing today's complex hybrid, cloud and container environments. Our unique approach provides a complete picture of the state of your stack and the intelligence you need to quickly find, fix and prevent problems. Leading enterprises like KPN, Vodafone, Accenture and Danske Bank rely on StackState to ensure the performance and reliability of their business-critical services. For more information, visit us at www.stackstate.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

