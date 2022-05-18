Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company") is pleased to announced that Cybeats has joined Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)[1], an organization that delivers funding, education, mentorship and development initiatives across Canada.

NGen supports development of world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada. They have participated for over $600 million CAD through over 120 projects, and have 4,500 organizations in their member network. The projects that interest NGen involve securing supply chains, protecting the environment, improving healthcare, and supporting technology adoption across Canada. NGen also raises awareness of cybersecurity threats in manufacturing across Canada.[2] Cybeats will collaborate with NGEN members on the future of securing supply chains.

"NGen is pleased to welcome Cybeats as a new member. In this day of cyber threats, it is important to have access to companies with the know-how and best practices to help make our companies secure," said Frank Defalco, Director of NGEN.

Cybeats enterprise product suites help secure IoT devices and software supply chains across industry. In joining NGen, Cybeats is excited for several opportunities within the 'supercluster' of advanced manufacturing and technology initiatives, and to collaborate and help move SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) and the supply chain security industry forward.

About SBOM

An SBOM is a record of all software components that make up a product. It is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules that are included in the software. An analogy for SBOM is the nutritional ingredients list found on everyday food products, such as a can of coke. A Coca Cola ingredient list includes information that can be used to gauge allergy risk, expiry dates, and other food safety information. Just as food products are mandated to provide this list to consumers, SBOM is quickly becoming a similar standard in the software industry.

The Whitehouse signed an executive order in May 2021 stipulating that all vendors responsible for supplying software to federal agencies must provide an SBOM. Organizations and governments are growing more aware of the importance of software supply chain security. Many regulations take effect in and around August 2022, and others are to follow thereafter. It is anticipated that SBOM will become a global standard across industries.

Cybeats SBOM Studio gives access to one-of-a-kind tools to manage SBOM needs and software vulnerabilities, and provides proactive mitigation of risks to their software supply chain. Key product features include:

SBOM document management and repository

Vulnerability, threat insights, risk management

Software license infringement alerts

SBOM exchange with regulatory authorities, at reduced cost

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led, non-profit organization leading Canada's Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. One of five national networks supported by Canada's ambitious Innovation Superclusters Initiative. We are founded on the principle that digital transformation in advanced manufacturing will enrich the lives of Canadians, delivering better products and good jobs while generating the economic growth essential to a better future. For their website: https://www.ngen.ca.

About Cybeats

Cybeats delivers intelligent security applications for software supply chains and IoT connected devices, autonomously detecting and eliminating cyber threats from design to operation. Cybeats - Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com.

RECENT NEWS: The Company recently announced an enterprise licence commercial sale to a large cryptocurrency exchange: https://bit.ly/3yPMZB0.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to SubScryb to the Company's mail list, visit: https://www.scryb.ai.

About Scryb

Scryb is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts proven adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://scryb.ai.

Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

[1] https://www.ngen.ca/

[2] https://www.ngen.ca/cybersecurity

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124548