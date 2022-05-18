Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has once again been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, ranking No. 38 on the 2022 list for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. The annual list ranks the Russell 1000 Index of publicly held U.S. companies based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services.

Hess has been named to the list for 15 consecutive years and is the only energy company to earn a place on the 2022 list. The full list is available here.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a leader for the quality of our environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure," said CEO John Hess. "As we continue to help meet the world's growing need for affordable, reliable and secure energy, our company will be guided by our longstanding commitment to sustainability."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List by 3BL Media is based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG of 155 environmental, social and governance factors in eight categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. Learn more here.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

