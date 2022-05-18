Auto-Graphics, Inc.: Auto-Graphics Welcomes Alan Mask as Customer Service Manager

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Last month, Auto-Graphics, Inc. appointed Alan Mask as the company's new Customer Service Manager.

The company has not had a formal Customer Service Manager since the departure of Myrna Gagnier in August 2021. Mask will be responsible for ensuring customers are satisfied with the company's products and service by overseeing the Customer Support team's efforts, developing customer satisfaction goals, and moderating and solving issues with grace and diplomacy. He will work closely with the Customer Support team and Marketing Manager to facilitate company relationships with both current and prospective customers.

Mask was a librarian for nineteen years before joining Auto-Graphics, Inc. With experience in academic and public librarianship, he has experience in ILS implementations, acquisitions and cataloging, electronic resources management, and customer support. Concentrating on technical services and ILS administration, he managed the Collection Department of La Crosse Public Library for nine years. Prior to that, he held system librarian and technical services librarian positions at several liberal arts colleges. Alan holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Studies from the University of Wisconsin- Madison and a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from the University of Iowa.

About Auto-Graphics, Inc.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been an industry leader in library management and resource-sharing software for over 50 years. A-G was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource-sharing solutions to library consortia. All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS - "Software as a Service.") For more information, visit A-G on their website at www.auto-graphics.com, or on Facebook and LinkedIn.

