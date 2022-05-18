ARMA International Seeks Nominations for Outside Director

Nominations Being Accepted until June 3, 2022

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / ARMA International, the world's leading membership organization serving nearly 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information is seeking nominations for an outside director to take office July 1, 2022. Nominations must be submitted no later than June 3, 2022 and will be reviewed by ARMA International's Elections Committee.

"Our Board of Directors realizes the need for an 'outside' perspective for important board discussions and seeks nominations of executives who have board governance and general business oversight experience in any sector," explains Nate Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA International. "We are looking for an individual with strategic planning experience, the ability to engage and influence other professionals across sectors and demonstrate the ability to aid current and future initiatives."

Ideal candidates should have experience at the board-level with a not-for-profit or for-profit organization; working internationally across multiple industries or sectors; working in information governance or related practices and in higher education programming or university archives lobbying and/or advocacy for non-profit organizations. Candidates should also understand the necessity of information management within organizations, have experience working with or for a not-for-profit or non-profit organization in any capacity (e.g., volunteer, board member) and possess an understanding of the fiduciary responsibilities of a board.

Individuals can nominate themselves or someone else for the position by submitting contact information, resume with employment history and a 300-word description of the reason the nominee will be an effective outside director. Information should be sent to Board.Affairs@armaintl.org no later than by 11:59 p.m. CST on June 3, 2022.

The ARMA International Board of Directors Elections Committee will review all nominations and notify all qualified nominees of their nomination via e-mail. Those who accept their nomination will be considered candidates. The committee will review all candidate materials, may interview each qualified candidate, and will ultimately recommend a candidate to the Board of Directors for appointment. Appointment is anticipated on June 23, 2022. For additional information, contact Board.Affairs@armaintl.org.

Detailed information on the nomination process can be found at arma.org/OutsideDirectorNomination

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Maturity Model and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

