CJ 4DPLEX America appoints Samuel Real Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, Latin America

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, has announced today that Samuel Real has joined CJ 4DPLEX America, as the new Senior Vice President Sales and Operations, Latin America. Real, an international entertainment veteran, will head the strategic development plans in the region.

Real will be promoting and expanding the footprint of CJ's proprietary technologies including the visually immersive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters and the multi-sensory 4DX theaters, as well as managing all facet of operations for the company. Additionally, Real will focus on the distribution of Hollywood and local content into the region for both formats.

Duncan Macdonald, Senior-Vice President, Head of Worldwide Marketing and Theatre Development, Americas, CJ 4DPLEX America said, "Sam will be instrumental in growing our presence in Latin America. His extraordinary experience and deep relationships within the region and the industry will be vital to continue our growth for both ScreenX and 4DX. We're delighted to have Sam spearhead our business in this blossoming and innovative region."

Real previously served 25 years at Warner Bros. Pictures International where he started as a trainee and ascended to Vice President of Theatrical Sales and Distribution overseeing Latin America. In this role, he was primarily responsible for developing and implementing distribution strategies for Warner Bros. films within the 40 countries/territories across Latin America. He also oversaw and evaluated new theatrical growth opportunities and revenue streams.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the CJ 4DPLEX family," proclaimed Real. "I've witnessed the cutting-edge technology that ScreenX and 4DX have brought to the premium exhibition space and look forward to amplifying their presence in Latin America with this trailblazing team."

ABOUT CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theatre, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 372 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 38 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 776 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 69 countries.

4DXScreen is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theatre technologies of ScreenX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 41 4DXScreens installed around the globe.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821121/CJ_4DPLEX_Samuel_Real.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821085/CJ_4DPLEX_Logo.jpg