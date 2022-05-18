Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - PC 1 Corp. (TSXV: PCAA.P) (the "Corporation") announces the termination of the letter of intent dated January 3rd, 2022 between the Corporation and Cashtag Media Corp., pursuant to a termination agreement.

The Corporation will continue to identify and evaluate prospective business opportunities for the completion of its qualifying transaction.

About PC 1 Corp.

The Corporation is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, until the completion of its "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined therein), the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

