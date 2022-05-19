NetAlly, LLC: NetAlly Launches Industry's First Handheld Analyzer for Wi-Fi 6/6E Testing

An upgrade for the wired and wireless EtherScope nXG network analyzer provides full visibility of Wi-Fi 6 across all three 802.11 bands

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, a leading innovator of Ethernet and Wi-Fi test and analysis solutions, today announced the upcoming availability on June 8, 2022, of the industry's first handheld Wi-Fi 6/6E test instrument with the latest model of their EtherScope nXG Portable Network Analyzer.



"Wi-Fi 6/6E brings a myriad of advantages from greenfield 6GHz spectrum to mandatory WPA3/OWE security," says James Kahkoska, NetAlly CTO. "The EtherScope nXG has been fully updated with new hardware and software to ensure connectivity, provisioning, and monitoring of the new Wi-Fi protocols and frequencies, in addition to all legacy Wi-Fi technologies."

But successful Wi-Fi 6/6E deployments need more than just visibility of Wi-Fi signalling, with access points needing multi-gig link speeds and higher-power PoE. In addition to Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity and scanning capabilities, EtherScope provides full 90 watt TruPower load testing and NBASE-T LANBERT performance testing to ensure both rock-solid power and signaling for new access point deployments.

Kahkoska continues, "From providing visibility into Reduced Neighbor Reports and Multi-BSSID provisioning, to surveying 6Ghz coverage, capacity, and performance with AirMapper (NetAlly's site survey and cloud-enabled heatmapping software), and even 2.5GBASE-T backhaul qualification over existing Cat5 cabling, EtherScope is the single tool to ensure all aspects of your network as you venture into the new spectrum."

Rowell Dionicio, Managing Director of Packet6, specializing in enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, says, "Wi-Fi 6/6E brings a plethora of complexities to our Wi-Fi networks. I am amazed with the swift innovation from NetAlly to produce a handheld tool that prepares network engineers for the next-generation of Wi-Fi. I feel absolutely confident in understanding and validating the latest technologies and features brand-new to our industry using a tool like the EtherScope nXG."

Mike Parrottino, NetAlly CEO adds, "The Wi-Fi 6/6E EtherScope nXG is the latest in a long line of 'firsts' for our company. Twenty years ago we launched the WaveRunner, the industry's first handheld Wi-Fi tester. Now once again with the latest EtherScope, NetAlly is putting critical visibility of this new technology into the hands of our customers."

Current EtherScope nXG owners will be able to take advantage of NetAlly's customer loyalty program to acquire this new technology at a significant discount. For more information about Wi-Fi 6/6E and the EtherScope nXG Portable Network Expert, please visit https://www.netally.com/wifi-6e/ .

About NetAlly

The NetAlly family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today's complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include EtherScope nXG, AirMagnet, LinkRunner, LinkSprinter, AirCheck, and Link-Live, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.comor follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Linked-in, Instagramor YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7982d714-454b-4b06-9845-f0da871004d0