DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions

DKSH Acquires Victa Food and Strengthens its Performance Materials Business in Europe



19.05.2022 / 07:00



Media release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Victa Food, a specialized distributor of food and nutritional supplements in Italy. The acquisition is in line with DKSH's strategy to expand its specialty chemicals and ingredients business in Europe. Zurich, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 - DKSH has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Victa Food, a specialized distributor of food and nutritional supplement ingredients in Italy. The acquisition expands DKSH's food ingredient and supplements business in Italy, while bringing strong cross-selling opportunities to its existing customers.



Victa Food, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Mogliano Veneto, Italy. The company profits from a dedicated sales and marketing team of industry professionals. It also offers competitive functional ingredients as well as additives to the food and nutraceutical industry, with a special focus on sustainable and plant-based food solutions. Victa Food's strong focus on technical support and tailor-made solutions will grant DKSH quick access to the fast-growing market of meat-replacement.



Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly said: "The acquisition of Victa Foods fits well into our strategy. It expands our presence, in the growing food ingredients space in Italy. The transaction also adds hundreds of new customers to DKSH, offering cross-selling opportunities for other products."



Closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2022. About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 48 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,370 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.3 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/pm For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.



Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7117

demet.bicer@dksh.com



Rafael Duarte

Director, Group Investor Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7318

rafael.duarte@dksh.com



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com

End of Media Release

