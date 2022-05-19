DJ BinaryX: BinaryX Unveils CyberArena

BinaryX Unveils CyberArena

- A New P2E Experience

Singapore, Singapore

BinaryX developed and released CyberArena, a free-to-play, play-to-earn strategic card game. Gamers may compete to earn rewards while enjoying and experiencing a no-cost game in a new decentralized environment.

The team has recently shared an AMA recap on its Medium page. The session gave the public the chance to learn more about CyberArena and the team's plans.

Getting to Know CyberArena

CyberArena is a key addition to the BinaryX ecosystem. Being a free-to-play game with substantial prizes, it is a key driver of traffic to BinaryX. Traffic to the project will translate into revenue through other platform offerings such as the upcoming Initial Game Offering (IGO) and Game Development Platform. Revenue will in turn be used to sustain the prize pools, thus creating a sustainable system.

While free game modes will always be made available, the team also clarified in the latest AMA session that token holders and NFT owners will be able to experience added utility, such as better prizes and more customized gameplay.

During the official launch date on May 16th, 2022, participants in CyberArena will have a chance to get 1000 BNX (the project's native token) as a welcome bonus after the first month.

The game's rules are as straightforward as they come. Each side gets the same number of resource points to begin the game. At this point, players draw cards from their decks to create their unique battle lineups. There will be a slew of heroes, each with their own unique set of abilities. It takes more resources to play a more powerful card. The side that wins each battle earns 5 victory points, while the side that loses each battle loses 3 points. After each week, players will be ranked on a leaderboard and be rewarded by the prize pool

Counting on the ability to attract hordes of new players into this Free-to-play game, BinaryX is focused on gathering and growing the best and largest gaming community to support the upcoming IGO Platform. This will be the perfect platform for aspiring game developers to launch and publish their most creative ideas.

IGO Platform

Aside from developing more games for players, the team highlighted their aspiration to become the largest GameFi platform in a whitepaper released in March 2022. The plan is to enable more game developers through technology and services such as a dedicated sidechain, a GameFi asset platform, and an IGO platform.

The team is currently focused on getting the best out of the IGO platform. This platform will serve as an incubator for aspiring game developers to design, build and launch their dream GameFi projects.

The IGO team is currently holding an open call to invest in some of the most creative and unique game ideas and looking forward to supporting game developers that are interested in launching their own GameFi projects.

Trading the BNX Token

BinaryX's governance token, USDBNX, serves as a medium of exchange for the platform. USDBNX tokens are necessary for many game functions and platform services, such as the recruitment of heroes and the marketplace. Furthermore, all USDBNX holders can take part in the project DAO, to vote on important issues and participate in the growth of the project.

As of June 2022, USDBNX is ranked the 8th largest GameFi project on the BNB chain by token holders as well as the 4th most traded Metaverse project by volume. USDBNX is also listed on Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXc Global, Bitrue, Pancakeswap, and more!

About BinaryX

BinaryX is the company behind the play-to-earn games CyberDragon and the newly-released CyberArena. Both games run on the BNB Chain.

When BinaryX first launched, it presented itself as a decentralized derivative trading system. However, the project pivoted and evolved to better serve the growing market for decentralized video games. More than a year ago, BinaryX launched a metaverse game named CyberDragon. CyberDragon is a dual-token, fantasy RPG game. Players recruit heroes from the Cyber Series NFT with USDBNX and battle dungeons and tournaments to earn USDGOLD.

If you wish to keep in touch with this new project, you can refer to BinaryX's website. Furthermore, the team shared the social media pages below to give you a chance to enter its vibrant community.

For more details and information about BinaryX, pls visit www.binaryx.pro

For Interest/inquiry in our IGO Investment, pls email business@binaryx.pro

For any Press/ Media/ Partnership/ Business inquiry, pls email marketing@binaryx.pro

Ophelia.L

ophelia@binaryx.pro

https://www.binaryx.pro/#/

