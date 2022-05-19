Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), an autonomous mobility systems leader, welcomes the progress being made in the regulations governing autonomous vehicles which support the deployment of autonomous vehicles on an industrial scale.

On April 29 th the US state of Oklahoma was given the green light by the Senate to operate self-driving cars on the open road, making it the 30 th state to legislate in favor of autonomous vehicles.

A further major breakthrough was achieved at federal level with the adoption in March 2022 of the regulation releasing car makers from the obligation to install manual controls, such as a steering wheel and pedals, in self-driving vehicles. The regulation will come into force in September, following its official entry the Federal Register.

Furthermore, on January 14th, the UN took an important step forward by amending the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic to authorize driverless vehicles. It will come into force on July 14th and, once published (no later than September 1st), the deployment of totally autonomous vehicles without a driver will be legal.

Within the same scope, the European Union approved a draft law with a view to certifying level 4 autonomous vehicles, which is scheduled for publication in the second half of 2022. This constitutes another milestone along the road toward self-driving, along the lines adopted by the French and German legislators, who in 2021 were the world's first to set up a legal framework for the use of autonomous vehicles in regular service.

All these regulations form part of a logical progression in the national strategies of a large number of countries that foresee the arrival of more and more self-driving vehicles, which are already considered unanimously as the next major advance in the mobility market.

The worldwide trend towards amending regulations to benefit autonomous mobility will facilitate its deployment on a large scale which will open the door to a multitude of opportunities to trade on the basis of a clear and standardized set of rules.

NAVYA is contributing actively to the current progress in international legislation through its membership of a number of working groups set up by the European Commission, the French Government and the US Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association.

The year 2022 will mark a promising step forward for NAVYA. The publication of a number of regulations certifying autonomous vehicles, hitherto absent from the statute books, will remove the systematic obligation to apply to each relevant ministry of each county for special exemption to operate its shuttles on their public road networks.

Readers will recall that NAVYA was a pioneer in the field of automated mobility and was the first car maker to roll out is self-driving shuttles on the roads of several countries worldwide, working closely with the each state's representatives. The company is currently working with 25 countries and has obtained authorization to deploy on the roads of five continents: Europe, America, Asia, Australia and Africa.

"The advances in the legislation governing autonomous mobility leverage the large scale deployment of our self-driving shuttles in a fundamental way. The progress being made in a large number of countries marks the growing interest shown by the highest authorities to facilitate the speed and extent of the roll-out of self-driving vehicles. Testing, technological advances, growing market expectations both private and public have driven this progression, and NAVYA has played an active part in it. As a key player and a pioneer in this field of excellence, NAVYA welcomes this regulatory progress, as it promises to speed up our development in a global market that is more and more convinced that the future of mobility is autonomous." comments Sophie Desormière, CEO of NAVYA.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya). Further details: www.navya.tech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005567/en/

Contacts:

NAVYA

CSR, Marketing Communication Manager

Nathalie Marcy

nathalie.marcy@navya.tech

+33 (0)7 63 20 00 52

Chief Financial Officer

Benoit Jacheet

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Fossiez

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98