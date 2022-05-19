Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and Theranostics, today announces the launch of two additional kits in its i-Tracker tests range.

Theradiag is extending its range with two additional i-Tracker test kits: i-Tracker Certolizumab and i-Tracker Anti-Certolizumab, all adapted to the i-Track10, its random-access automated system, and to the IDS-iSYS automated analyzer manufactured by the IDS company.

The CE marking of these two new i-Tracker kits has been completed and their marketing has been declared to the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM). The Certolizumab kits are dedicated to the monitoring of biotherapies used in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, spondylarthritis and psoriasis, but also Crohn's disease in the United States, in Canada and in Switzerland at this stage. The i-Tracker range now consists of 14 kits that can be used to treat a wide range of diseases.

Bertrand de Castelnau, CEO of Theradiag, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the CE marking of these two new kits which materializes the R&D dynamics present at Theradiag. This range extension contributes to extend our main purpose, namely to develop individualized therapeutic monitoring of even more biotherapies for the benefit of patients."

Financial calendar:

H1 2022 revenue, Monday July 18, 2022

H1 2022 results, Monday September 19, 2022

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2021, the Company posted revenue of €11.1 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

