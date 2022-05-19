Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP):

The Company has taken note of information published in yesterday's press.

The information refers to acts that were previously reported by the Company to the public prosecutor's office of Nanterre in its criminal complaint against X, the filing of which was communicated to the market on 2 May 2022. This complaint was raised as a result of investigations that revealed a certain number of fraudulent activities of which the Company or its subsidiaries may have been victims.

The Company has not currently identified any material negative impact on its cash flow or real estate assets as a result of the reported fraudulent activities. The Company intends to use all means at its disposal to recover the sums of money that it may have been deprived of as a result of these fraudulent acts.

Internal measures were immediately taken to remove the persons likely to be involved in these frauds and to strengthen the Group's internal control procedures.

At this stage, the Company does not have to make a determination as to the criminal nature of the facts it has denounced, nor on the responsibility of those involved.

The Company will keep the market informed of the outcome of its criminal complaint in accordance with corporate communication best standards and in compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the world leaders in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services).

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

