Allschwil, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 Spexis to present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) today announced that the company will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place May 23-26, 2022, in Miami Beach, FL, USA and virtually. Jeff Wager, CEO of Spexis, will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. The in-person presentation will be on Tuesday, May 24th at 3 PM EDT. Conference details will be available on the Spexis website in the Investor Relations section here.



For further information please contact: For Investors:



Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@spexisbio.com



Raimund Gabriel

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Ph: +49 89 210 228 0 For Media:



Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 92 56

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch





Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89 210 228 0

U.S.: +1 339 832 0752 About Spexis

Spexis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. The current pipeline of the company is a combination of two legacy companies, Polyphor AG and EnBiotix, Inc. (Boston, MA, USA) which merged in December 2021. The combined company has been renamed to Spexis AG and is trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol SIX:SPEX. For further information please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

