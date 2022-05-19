Spexis AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Allschwil, Switzerland, May 19, 2022
Spexis to present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) today announced that the company will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place May 23-26, 2022, in Miami Beach, FL, USA and virtually. Jeff Wager, CEO of Spexis, will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.
The in-person presentation will be on Tuesday, May 24th at 3 PM EDT. Conference details will be available on the Spexis website in the Investor Relations section here.
About Spexis
