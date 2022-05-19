DERICHEBOURG: Derichebourg announces the acquisition of a minority stake in Elior Group

Derichebourg Group ("Derichebourg") announces the signing of an agreement with BIM, controlled by Sofibim, holding company of Robert Zolade, founder of Elior Group ("Elior"), and with Gilles Cojan to acquire a minority stake in Elior. It represents a real opportunity for Derichebourg to invest in one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services, with strong potential and proven attractiveness.

Pursuant to these acquisitions, which shall occur on June 30th, 2022 at the latest, Derichebourg will acquire 14.7% of Elior's share capital from BIM and Gilles Cojan at a price of €5.65 per Elior share with a potential earn-out clause up to €1.35 per share based on Elior's share price evolution between January 1st, 2023 and December 31st, 2024. Derichebourg, which already held 4.9%, will then increase its stake to a total of 19.6% of Elior's share capital.

Derichebourg's vision is based on a spirit of long-term shareholder commitment and support towards the strategy set by Elior's Board of Directors.

Daniel Derichebourg, Chairman and CEO of Derichebourg, has declared: "We are very pleased to support Elior's industrial project, especially in the services sector. Elior is a company we have collaborated with in the past and we share with them a common strategic vision as well as an entrepreneurial and family spirit which we are very keen to maintain. Derichebourg is very grateful towards Robert Zolade's achievement as historical shareholder of Elior. His efforts and initiatives have made Elior a worldwide leader in its field, and a reference in all of its business lines. His actions built a proven expertise, which explains our investment today."

Following this investment, Derichebourg will ask for two seats at Elior's Board of Directors.

Derichebourg does not intend to launch a tender offer on the remaining share capital.

About Derichebourg

The Derichebourg Group is a major player working for companies and local authorities on an international scale. It offers a comprehensive and integrated range of services in two complementary business segments: environmental services

ISIN Code: FR 0000053381-DBG

Attachment