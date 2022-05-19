Evotec AG: Evotec and Almirall Enter into a Multi-Target Alliance in Medical Dermatology

THE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL FOCUS ON SEVERE SKIN DISEASES, INCLUDING IMMUNE-MEDIATED INFLAMMATORY CONDITIONS SUCH AS ATOPIC DERMATITIS AND NON-MELANOMA SKIN CANCER SUCH AS BASAL CELL CARCINOMA

THE COLLABORATION LEVERAGES EVOTEC'S DATA-DRIVEN EVOIR&D PLATFORM FOR INTEGRATED DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT OF FIRST-IN-CLASS THERAPIES AND ALMIRALL'S EXPERTISE IN MEDICAL DERMATOLOGY

HAMBURG, GERMANY and BARCELONA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT)(MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)(NASDAQ:EVO) and Almirall S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, announced today a multi-target alliance in Medical Dermatology. The companies aim to discover and develop novel therapeutics for severe skin diseases, including immune-mediated inflammatory conditions such as atopic dermatitis and non-melanoma skin cancer such as basal cell carcinoma.

The alliance will leverage Evotec's fully integrated multimodality platform and combine it with Almirall's leading expertise in Medical Dermatology. Both partners will contribute drug targets in the research process. Leveraging the Company's end-to-end integrated, AI/ML-driven EVOiR&D platform, Evotec will be responsible for drug discovery and pre-clinical development. Almirall will lead the clinical development and marketing.

Under the agreement, Evotec receives an undisclosed upfront payment, research payments, as well as success-based milestones of potentially up to € 230 m per programme and royalties on net sales in the high single-digit percentage range.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are very happy to enter this collaboration with Almirall, one of the leaders in the field of Medical Dermatology. The collaboration has the potential to deliver superior first-in-class therapeutic options for many patients suffering from severe skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis or basal cell carcinoma. We are looking forward to leveraging the complementary expertise of Evotec and Almirall in order to develop promising new drug candidates."

Dr Karl Ziegelbauer, Chief Scientific Officer of Almirall, stated: "We are very excited about the strategic alliance with Evotec and believe that combining Almirall's experience and know-how in Medical Dermatology with Evotec's integrated drug discovery and preclinical development small molecule platform will enable us to deliver novel solutions for patients suffering from auto-immune skin diseases or common forms of skin cancer."

ABOUT ALMIRALL

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health. We collaborate with scientists and healthcare professionals to address patient's needs through science to improve their lives. Our Noble Purpose is at the core of our work: "Transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life". We invest in differentiated and ground-breaking medical dermatology products to bring our innovative solutions to patients in need.

The company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange and is a member of the IBEX35 (ticker: ALM). Throughout its 79-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients. Currently, Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries and strategic agreements in over 70, with about 1,800 employees. Total revenues in 2021 were 836.5 million euros. For more information, please visit almirall.com.

Media contact Almirall:

Tinkle

Laura Blázquez

lblazquez@tinkle.es

Phone: (+34) 600 430 581

Investor Relations contact:

Almirall

Pablo Divasson del Fraile

pablo.divasson@almirall.com

Phone: (+34) 93 291 3087

Corporate Communications contact:

Almirall

Ester Riu

ester.riu@almirall.com

Phone: (+34) 671 580 438

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,200 highly qualified people. The Company's 15 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications & Marketing, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702001/Evotec-and-Almirall-Enter-into-a-Multi-Target-Alliance-in-Medical-Dermatology