€13.5 million in IFRS rental income in first-quarter 2022

100% of rents and charges collected

Continuation of renovation projects

Unaudited figures.

Vitura (Paris:VTR):

Good operating momentum

The fourth quarter of 2021 was an active period for Vitura, with leases signed on 5,200 sq.m in the Arcs de Seine building with the Idex group, a leader in the local and renewable energy market, and BaByliss, a Conair group subsidiary and hair and beauty expert for 50 years. Their teams moved into the premises in early 2022.

The positive letting momentum continued in the first quarter of 2022. Existing tenant Huawei, a world leader in telecoms currently accounting for 7% of the portfolio's surface area, chose to extend the non-cancellable term of its lease to 2026 in the Arcs de Seine building. As a result, the portfolio's occupancy rate stood at 77.5% at March 31, 2022, compared with 78.5% at December 31, 2021.

Vitura's IFRS rental income was in line with its business plan at €13.5 million in first-quarter 2022, versus €15.3 million in the prior-year period. The acquisition of the Office Kennedy property in October 2021 generated rental income of €1.1 million in the first three months of the year. The decrease in reported IFRS rental income was mainly attributable to Canal+'s departure from the Arcs de Seine building, Vinci's departure from the Hanami campus and Crédit Foncier de France's partial departure from Rives de Bercy.

Highlights in first-quarter 2022 included the completion of three large tree-shaded terraces on the Hanami campus, designed and developed by architects from Ilimelgo. Renovation work also continued on the Rives de Bercy property, which is being reimagined by architecture firm Naço to cater to new ways of living and working, foster employee well-being and offer premium services, while opening up the building to its 6,000 sq.m of outdoor areas and large roof terraces.

A committed approach to CSR

Sustainable development has been one of Vitura's core values since it was founded in 2006. The Company reported its strong ESG performance when it published its 2021 Universal Registration Document. Greenhouse gas emissions from its portfolio have fallen by 47% compared with 2013, on track to allow the company to meet its reduction target of 50% by 2030. This performance is partly attributable to upgrades to buildings' technical equipment, the use of renewable energies and support to tenants in lowering their energy consumption.

In early 2022, for example, Vitura announced that its Hanami campus would be connected to the geothermal energy network as of 2023, providing tenants with competitive renewable energy while eliminating 430 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.

The Company has also implemented a low-carbon strategy for all its construction sites. As part of this commitment, an environmental consultant will be asked to provide an ecological perspective on all architectural projects and a low-carbon charter will apply to take into account the carbon impact of materials and equipment, as well as the challenges of the circular economy.

May 2022 distribution: €1.25 per share

At the General Shareholders' Meeting held on May 18, 2022, Vitura's shareholders approved all resolutions, including a dividend payout of €1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date will be May 23, and the dividend will be paid on May 25.

Agenda

May 23, 2022: Ex-dividend date

May 25, 2022: Dividend payment date

July 28, 2022: First-half 2022 results

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,560 million at December 31, 2021 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named the number one Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €547 million on May 18, 2022.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

