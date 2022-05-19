Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 18

19 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 18 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 91,271
Weighted average purchase price paid: 381.2046 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 381.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 378 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,041,278 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,050,145, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 18 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1516379.00 08:49:0200058966182TRLO0LSE
1202378.50 08:50:1200058966232TRLO0LSE
423378.50 08:50:1200058966231TRLO0LSE
1503378.00 08:54:4200058966375TRLO0LSE
1466380.50 09:21:0200058967215TRLO0LSE
1526380.00 09:21:0700058967225TRLO0LSE
104380.00 09:21:0700058967224TRLO0LSE
541378.50 09:24:2100058967373TRLO0LSE
799378.50 09:24:2100058967372TRLO0LSE
32000381.50 10:05:4500058968634TRLO0LSE
1670381.50 10:11:1900058968806TRLO0LSE
100380.50 10:11:2000058968811TRLO0LSE
1200380.50 10:11:2000058968810TRLO0LSE
200380.50 10:11:2000058968809TRLO0LSE
1437379.50 10:33:1600058970375TRLO0LSE
1406381.50 11:16:3200058972191TRLO0LSE
31381.50 11:16:3200058972190TRLO0LSE
117381.50 11:16:3200058972189TRLO0LSE
941381.00 11:33:4900058972978TRLO0LSE
520381.00 11:33:4900058972977TRLO0LSE
846381.50 16:19:1700058987526TRLO0LSE
1468381.50 16:19:1700058987525TRLO0LSE
27381.50 16:21:2400058987789TRLO0LSE
70381.50 16:21:2400058987794TRLO0LSE
861381.50 16:21:2400058987793TRLO0LSE
464381.50 16:21:2400058987792TRLO0LSE
1351381.50 16:21:2400058987791TRLO0LSE
478381.50 16:21:2400058987790TRLO0LSE
1426381.50 16:21:2400058987815TRLO0LSE
1559381.50 16:21:2400058987814TRLO0LSE
1535381.50 16:21:2400058987813TRLO0LSE
3050381.50 16:21:2400058987812TRLO0LSE
1550381.50 16:21:2400058987811TRLO0LSE
1537381.50 16:21:2400058987810TRLO0LSE
1364381.50 16:21:2400058987809TRLO0LSE
1488381.50 16:21:2400058987808TRLO0LSE
1420381.50 16:21:2400058987807TRLO0LSE
1371381.50 16:21:2400058987806TRLO0LSE
1612381.50 16:21:2400058987805TRLO0LSE
1561381.50 16:21:2400058987804TRLO0LSE
1578381.50 16:21:2400058987803TRLO0LSE
1420381.50 16:21:2400058987802TRLO0LSE
1574381.50 16:21:2400058987801TRLO0LSE
1468381.50 16:21:2400058987800TRLO0LSE
1519381.50 16:21:2400058987799TRLO0LSE
1458381.50 16:21:2400058987798TRLO0LSE
1516381.50 16:21:2400058987797TRLO0LSE
1511381.50 16:21:2400058987796TRLO0LSE
1309381.50 16:21:2400058987795TRLO0LSE
1893381.50 16:21:2500058987816TRLO0LSE
2285381.50 16:24:5000058988277TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
