Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

19 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 18 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 91,271 Weighted average purchase price paid : 381.2046 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 381.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 378 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,041,278 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,050,145, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 18 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1516 379.00 08:49:02 00058966182TRLO0 LSE 1202 378.50 08:50:12 00058966232TRLO0 LSE 423 378.50 08:50:12 00058966231TRLO0 LSE 1503 378.00 08:54:42 00058966375TRLO0 LSE 1466 380.50 09:21:02 00058967215TRLO0 LSE 1526 380.00 09:21:07 00058967225TRLO0 LSE 104 380.00 09:21:07 00058967224TRLO0 LSE 541 378.50 09:24:21 00058967373TRLO0 LSE 799 378.50 09:24:21 00058967372TRLO0 LSE 32000 381.50 10:05:45 00058968634TRLO0 LSE 1670 381.50 10:11:19 00058968806TRLO0 LSE 100 380.50 10:11:20 00058968811TRLO0 LSE 1200 380.50 10:11:20 00058968810TRLO0 LSE 200 380.50 10:11:20 00058968809TRLO0 LSE 1437 379.50 10:33:16 00058970375TRLO0 LSE 1406 381.50 11:16:32 00058972191TRLO0 LSE 31 381.50 11:16:32 00058972190TRLO0 LSE 117 381.50 11:16:32 00058972189TRLO0 LSE 941 381.00 11:33:49 00058972978TRLO0 LSE 520 381.00 11:33:49 00058972977TRLO0 LSE 846 381.50 16:19:17 00058987526TRLO0 LSE 1468 381.50 16:19:17 00058987525TRLO0 LSE 27 381.50 16:21:24 00058987789TRLO0 LSE 70 381.50 16:21:24 00058987794TRLO0 LSE 861 381.50 16:21:24 00058987793TRLO0 LSE 464 381.50 16:21:24 00058987792TRLO0 LSE 1351 381.50 16:21:24 00058987791TRLO0 LSE 478 381.50 16:21:24 00058987790TRLO0 LSE 1426 381.50 16:21:24 00058987815TRLO0 LSE 1559 381.50 16:21:24 00058987814TRLO0 LSE 1535 381.50 16:21:24 00058987813TRLO0 LSE 3050 381.50 16:21:24 00058987812TRLO0 LSE 1550 381.50 16:21:24 00058987811TRLO0 LSE 1537 381.50 16:21:24 00058987810TRLO0 LSE 1364 381.50 16:21:24 00058987809TRLO0 LSE 1488 381.50 16:21:24 00058987808TRLO0 LSE 1420 381.50 16:21:24 00058987807TRLO0 LSE 1371 381.50 16:21:24 00058987806TRLO0 LSE 1612 381.50 16:21:24 00058987805TRLO0 LSE 1561 381.50 16:21:24 00058987804TRLO0 LSE 1578 381.50 16:21:24 00058987803TRLO0 LSE 1420 381.50 16:21:24 00058987802TRLO0 LSE 1574 381.50 16:21:24 00058987801TRLO0 LSE 1468 381.50 16:21:24 00058987800TRLO0 LSE 1519 381.50 16:21:24 00058987799TRLO0 LSE 1458 381.50 16:21:24 00058987798TRLO0 LSE 1516 381.50 16:21:24 00058987797TRLO0 LSE 1511 381.50 16:21:24 00058987796TRLO0 LSE 1309 381.50 16:21:24 00058987795TRLO0 LSE 1893 381.50 16:21:25 00058987816TRLO0 LSE 2285 381.50 16:24:50 00058988277TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com