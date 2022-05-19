Anzeige
WKN: A142QE ISIN: CY0106002112 
Frankfurt
19.05.22
08:02 Uhr
4,140 Euro
+0,040
+0,98 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1404,48009:20
ACCESSWIRE
19.05.2022
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Good Financial Performance Despite Impact of Energy Prices, Inflation and Transport Sector Strike

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM); (TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2022 ("Q1 2022" or "Period"), together with its unaudited interim financial statements for Q1 2022.

The Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2022 are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Atalaya's website at www.atalayamining.com.

Highlights

  • Good financial performance including cash flows from operating activities of €28.3 million, despite unprecedented energy costs, inflationary pressures and transport sector strike
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet, with net cash position growing to €86.8 million
  • Maintaining 2022 full year operational outlook including copper production of 54 - 56 kt
  • Growth pipeline advancing as outlined in the April 2022 announcements of new Mineral Resource Estimates for higher grade Riotinto District deposits - San Dionisio, San Antonio and Proyecto Masa Valverde

Q1 2022 Financial Results Summary

Quarter ended 31 March

Unit

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

%

Revenues from operations

€k

86,251

97,380

(11.4%)

Operating costs

€k

(54,789)

(48,026)

14.1%

EBITDA

€k

26,712

47,443

(43.7%)

Profit for the period

€k

18,257

33,702

(45.8%)

Basic earnings per share

€ cents/share

13.5

24.5

(44.9%)

Cash flows from operating activities

€k

28,298

36,803

(23.1%)

Cash flows used in investing activities (1)

€k

(7,552)

(63,930)

(88.2%)

Cash flows from financing activities

€k

(2,378)

52,948

(104.5%)

Net cash position (2)

€k

86,836

10,588

720.1%

Working capital surplus

€k

120,124

61,028

96.8%

Average realised copper price

US$/lb

4.42

3.62

22.2%

Cu concentrate produced

tonnes

54,209

67,260

(19.4%)

Cu production

tonnes

11,461

13,979

(18.0%)

Cash costs

US$/lb payable

3.33

2.04

63.5%

All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC")

US$/lb payable

3.59

2.46

46.0%

  1. Q1 2021 includes €53 million early payment of the Deferred Consideration to Astor.
  2. Includes restricted cash and bank borrowings at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0290M_1-2022-5-18.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701971/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Q1-2022-Financial-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
