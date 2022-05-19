A new solar power plant will be developed on 2,800 hectares of land near a temple in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to be operational within a year.From pv magazine India The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh will host a 1.4 GW solar plant near the Behrara Mata Temple in Morena district. About 70% of the land required for the solar plant has already been allotted. The PV plant will be ready within a year, and will generate 1.4 GW of electricity per day, said Girraj Dandotia, the chairman of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. At present, the state's largest single-site solar ...

