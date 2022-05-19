Key Search GmbH: KEY SEARCH JOINS BEST-IN-CLASS EXECUTIVE SEARCH ASSOCIATION AESC

BASEL, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Search Executive Search has become a member of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC)

Key Search proudly joins the AESC, which has set the quality standard for the executive search and leadership consulting profession for decades. With an unmatched worldwide presence in over 70 countries, the AESC has certified Key Search as a Member that is sharing the association's deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting.

As an AESC Member, Key Search applies the association's statement that "for the benefit of clients, candidates and the executive search profession, AESC members choose to exceed both industry norms and client expectations" to every executive search assignment.

When working with the Switzerland-based boutique executive search firm, clients from fast-growth startups and organizations across Europe can expect the industry's highest quality standards.

Delivering a range of solutions in C-suite and executive search, Key Search uses the most progressive, digital tools available in leadership recruitment today. The executive search firm's highly adaptive, digital approach is ready for the future of executive search and its emerging trends, making it a perfect match for their innovative clients. A growing team of experienced executive recruiters at Key Search are committed to the AESC's highest quality standards and Code of Professional Practice , while exclusive in-house insight tools provide clients the most transparent, tech-enabled, and secure executive search process available today.

In addition to becoming an AESC Member, Key Search has joined the AESC's career service tool BlueSteps. It is designed to enable executives and professionals heavily invested in their careers to plan and manage their long-term career. Planning the next step in your career and finding a suitable position is often dependent on the individual's professional network and visibility to headhunters. BlueSteps enables candidates to place their profile and resume in its database, offering AESC Members like Key Search an exclusive and valuable recruiting tool.

Becoming a member of AESC's BlueSteps allows boutique executive search firm Key Search access to highly qualified candidates for their clients' executive roles. "Great leaders don't apply, they get found", Key Search founder Franziska Palumbo-Seidel notes. To help leaders take the next step in their career and to hire the right candidate for their fast-growth clients, Key Search is now a Member of AESC and BlueSteps.

