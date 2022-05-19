FloQast to Host Webinar Detailing Challenges Facing UK Accountants in 2022 - and How to Solve Them

As accounting leaders shift from tactical to operational roles, stress, miscommunication, and inefficiencies are more prevalent than ever

LONDON, England, May 19, 2022, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced a webinar exploring the current state of accounting in the United Kingdom and what barriers prevent finance and accounting leaders from achieving operational excellence.

Over the last several years, accountants have been forced to evolve from a traditional, tactical focus to one more focused on operational leadership, driving performance, and business strategy. However, this new state has become increasingly difficult to attain for finance leaders and their teams. Based on the results of a 500-person survey of finance directors and controllers, FloQast found three key opposing forces facing accountants today:

Inability to deliver today with an eye on tomorrow People under duress The failed promise of technology

Join Accounting Operations Evangelist Stefan van Duyvendijk, CPA, for The State of Accounting in the UK: Uncovering the Challenges of an Industry Under Duresson May 25 at 3 p.m. GMT to understand the situation as it stands - followed by strategic takeaways and tactical tips on how to combat the challenges uncovered and retain top talent. Attendees will earn 1 CPD credit for their attendance and participation.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,600 accounting teams - including Twilio, Coinbase, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

Contact:

Kyle Cabodi

FloQast Director of Corporate Communications

kyle.cabodi@floqast.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment