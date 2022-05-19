Reclaim PV Recycling and the Circular PV Alliance (CPVA) have have agreed to jointly develop standards and testing procedures to support the reuse and resale of solar panels in Australia. Reclaim PV recently discovered that more than 31% of the solar panels collected in the Australian state of Queensland could be considered for reuse, rather than recycling.From pv magazine Australia Two Australian groups focussed on tackling the growing problem of end-of-life solar panels have now joined forces, signing a memorandum of understanding that will see Reclaim PV and the Circular PV Alliance collaborate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...