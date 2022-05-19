Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 20 May 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,734,141 shares (DKK 65,734,141 ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 19,302 shares (DKK 19,302) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,753,443 shares (DKK 65,753,443) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 450 shares at DKK 623.50 · 2,500 shares at DKK 636.50 · 2,800 shares at DKK 939.50 · 6,837 shares at DKK 1,025.00 · 773 shares at DKK 1,032.00 · 110 shares at DKK 1,136.00 · 164 shares at DKK 1,145.00 · 234 shares at DKK 1,155.00 · 5,434 shares at DKK 1,161.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66