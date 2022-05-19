Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 20 May 2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,734,141 shares (DKK 65,734,141   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        19,302 shares (DKK 19,302)      
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,753,443 shares (DKK 65,753,443)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     450 shares at DKK 623.50  
            ·     2,500 shares at DKK 636.50 
            ·     2,800 shares at DKK 939.50 
            ·     6,837 shares at DKK 1,025.00
            ·     773 shares at DKK 1,032.00 
            ·     110 shares at DKK 1,136.00 
            ·     164 shares at DKK 1,145.00 
            ·     234 shares at DKK 1,155.00 
            ·     5,434 shares at DKK 1,161.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                 
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
