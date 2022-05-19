



San Francisco, May 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Continuum Market, CaNectar and Brad Turner present NFTStreetFair on May 28 to share our NFT economic explosions via vendor booths, two stages, digital innovation immersive experiences, IRL + Webinar livestream, and more than a metaverse. Meet the best in blockchain NFT economy at the City of Arts Costa Mesa in California, alongside investors and subject matter experts happy to share their knowledge.Join us on Saturday, May 28, at 10:00 a.m. PST for the full day event. Friday night VIP cocktail party with gift bag, food and open bar deal flow networking access can be purchased at the link below. Throughout the event, we'll discuss what a Non-Fungible economy really means to American consumers as you're exposed to legendary educational material that is a gravitational gateway to the normal human starting to understand the Web3 space.Download the NFT Street Fair App (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/canectar/id1605656726) today to begin networking with registered attendees, exhibitors, and investors. Upgrade your ticket for VIP experiences (bit.ly/39DhYWM), including our exclusive Title Sponsor Party Bus. Host 25 of your guests in the exclusive upstairs lounge and present your NFTs on three large monitors while you network with VIP NFT deal flow.Multiple hands-on opportunities and perks await you as you're ushered through this plethora of artist ownership possibilities in a familiar street fair setting. Our Main Stage offers formal education and speaking appearances from some of the biggest names in the industry. Our Community Stage offers all our brands bandwidth to share their vision of the Web3 Future. Immersive experiences, Pitch Competitions, and amazing speakers compete with the array of vendor booth presentations. Come hungry, we'll offer Food Trucks and a few other edible surprises as we network, dance, and experience NFTs into the night.Social Media giveaways and global audience broadcasting rewards can be won by following @NFTStreetFair, creating a content (pic/tweet/video), and tagging NFTStreetFair @NFTStreetFair. We'll be sharing more things you can do to win prizes, airdrops, swag, discounts, metaverse, and more!Apply to participate as Speaker in a panel or presentation, become an investor judge or company raising capital at our Pitch competition, exhibit at our vendor booths, sales funnels, marketing partners, and volunteers. VIP Dealflow, Accredited Investors, and Webinar registration purchase information can be found at bit.ly/39DhYWM. For customer service, please email brad.turner@completionfund.com.See you at the NFT Street Fair on Saturday, May 28! Non-Fungible Tokens are all 1 of 1 unique snowflakes, and we can prove it! BlockchainIsMyChoice for NFTStreetFair.Source: ContinuumCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.