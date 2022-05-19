Borges Logistics pioneers the use of intelligent systems to rapidly scale its trucking operations across the US.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2022) - Borges Logistics, an innovative venture based in Miami, FL, showcases the use of intelligent automation technology to quickly ramp up its trucking operations across the length and breadth of the country. With its remarkable performance, the company has set a role model, ushering in a new era of Transportation & Logistics using intelligent workflows driven by technology.





Borges Logistics Truck



"At Borges Logistics, technology and innovation play a key role in everything we do. I have grown trucking companies from scratch up to over 100 trucks multiple times using innovative processes and transportation intelligence and technology along with my knowledge and experience in the industry," says Charles Brito, Founder and CEO of Borges Logistics. "I have created many automated systems and processes that allowed me to grow companies while they ran themselves in the operations department."

Borges Logistics is the brainchild of Charles Brito, a logistics and transportation specialist with leading roles in the supply chain management industry. Charles is a trucking entrepreneur with over 1000 connections and business relationships with the biggest transportation companies in the world such as Coyote Logistics, XPO Logistics, CH Robinson Worldwide, and Amazon Relay (Amazon's logistics department). Popularly known as 'The Wolf of Logistics', Charles is an innovator and game-changer of modern transportation.





Charles Brito, Founder and CEO of Borges Logistics



Sharing his successful and adventurous journey in the logistics industry, Charles says, "I have been through multiple market crises including the aftermath of the 2008 financial collapse which lasted years of drawback in the economy and the 2020 Pandemic crisis which took two years to overcome. I have seen the worst of the transportation industry in all shapes and forms; Borges Logistics has been the reason families were fed during most natural disasters like the hurricane Sandy in 2012, hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Tornado outbreak of December 10-11 of 2021 and many more."

Borges Logistics has been helping Americans since 2013 by delivering essential products all over the United States. During the pandemic, the company was one of the first to transport truckloads of face coverings and masks to stores, pharmacies, schools, and hospitals. It transported around 130 million masks in over 70 loads delivered during 2020 alone.





Borges Logistics Truck



Commenting on the company's future plans, Charles added, "We are always inspired and motivated to create new systems and processes to upgrade our operation, thereby ensuring continued growth. Our team of experts is constantly working hard on every area to push the limits of success; we see our company growing from 100 to 200 trucks by the 3rd quarter of 2023."

Borges Logistics places strong emphasis on the transparency of its business processes and professional work ethics. With stringent performance metrics supported by world-class technology, systems, and processes, the company is on track to double its operations within the next one year.

"We believe that trucking and logistics companies need to embrace new technology and innovation that can upgrade customer experience and boost the economy," remarks Charles. "As we work on our ambitious growth plans, we will pull out all stops to transform and modernize this industry which is the backbone of almost every other industry."





Borges Logistics Logo

About Borges Logistics

Borges Logistics is a third-party trucking and logistics company that provides services to most big-name brands in the United States. It has hauled all types of commodities from scrap metal and plastic to refrigerated foods and medicine. It is a market leader in the transportation of vegetables and produce. The company is based in Miami, FL.

For more information about the company, visit https://borgeslogistics.com/

Official Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/britotheceo/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borges-Logistics-inc-109873284981468

