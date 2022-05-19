Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022
WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 Ticker-Symbol: 28F 
Frankfurt
19.05.22
08:41 Uhr
40,600 Euro
-0,260
-0,64 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,97040,27011:26
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 10:29
118 Leser
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to stock split in Fastighets AB Balder

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Fastighets AB Balder (BALD B -
SE0000455057) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on May 12,
2022. Six (6) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The
scheduled Ex-date is May 25, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in "
CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069881
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
